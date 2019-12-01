Movie theater evacuates after package of ‘highly contagious’ urine samples is delivered to wrong address

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Urine samples labeled “highly contagious” were delivered to the wrong address Friday, KOMO reports.

A package marked “highly contagious human substance” arrived at the North Bend Theater, according to Eastside Firefighters.

The theater was evacuated and nearby streets were closed.

The manager was also taken to the hospital.

Around an hour after the theater was cleared out, the substance was determined to be urine samples and was disposed.

“All is well,” the theater wrote on its website. “There was no danger. We will be open as usual.”

The package was supposed to go to a medical clinic in Tacoma about 45 miles away, police say.

It is unclear why the package was delivered to the theater.

Happening Now! B171, B181, L171, HM173, A171, E178 and E182 at Northbend theater for hazmat call with a box marked “highly contagious human substance”. Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution. Five hazmat techs on scene. pic.twitter.com/mLdSaexN2u — Eastside Firefighters (@IAFF2878) November 30, 2019