Minor injuries reported after 4-car pileup near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Minor injuries were reported following a 4-car pileup on Interstate-40 eastbound Sunday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened around 6:26 p.m. near mile marker 196 and the left lane is closed, the NC Department of Transportation reports.

NC State Highway Patrol officials are at the scene.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

The cause of the crash is also unclear.

The left lane is expected to reopen around 8:26 p.m.

4 car pileup at I40 eastbound near mile marker 196. NCSHP is on scene and handling. Minor injuries reported. Expect delays and drive carefully. #policews .111 pic.twitter.com/o0TClek04J — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) December 2, 2019