Man killed by handmade device he made to protect his home

VAN BUREN, MAINE — A man in Maine was shot and killed by a device he made for the front door of his home, according to the Van Buren Police Department.

Ronald Cyr, 65, called 911 on Thanksgiving Day and reportedly told police he had been shot.

When officers got there, they found a device on the front door of the man’s home that was designed to fire a handgun if anyone tried to enter.

Police found other unknown devices around the house and contacted the state’s bomb squad.

After an hours-long investigation, officials determined Cyr “had been shot as the result of the unintentional discharge of one of his homemade devices.”