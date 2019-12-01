× Man arrested in NC after he was found naked in Kohl’s parking lot on Black Friday, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A Virginia man who was nude in a Kohl’s parking lot on Black Friday has been arrested and charged, Knightdale police say, WLOS reports.

A patrolling officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from a row of cars.

The officer then found a naked man inside a car with the window rolled down.

Tylik Shawdu Little, 28, tried to drive away when the officer told him to get dressed and get out of the car.

Police say Little was stopped after driving between and behind buildings in the area.

He was wearing pants and a shirt when he was arrested.

His motives aren’t clear and his actions were not reported by civilians, police say.

Little was charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest and marijuana possession.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

He is in the Wake County Detention Center on a secured bond.