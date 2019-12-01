× Graham man shot during fight that broke out when he tried to break into home, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was shot Friday when a man tried to break into a home and a fight broke out, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Tristan Antonio Chavez, 22, of Graham, was found with a gunshot wound when deputies responded to the 3200 block of S. NC 87 Highway when they were told about a shooting.

Chavez was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Investigators interviewed a person who lives at the home and witnesses.

They learned that Chavez came to the home and began beating and kicking on the door and demanding to come in.

A person who lives at the home confronted home and they fought.

The resident was reportedly hit with concrete steps.

Chavez was shot during the fight.

He was charged with one count felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and one count assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.

He is still in the hospital.