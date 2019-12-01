Couple without home after firefighters put out house fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A couple is without a home after firefighters put out a house fire in Winston-Salem Saturday.

A 54-year-old woman lived in the house with her 75-year-old husband, who is in a wheelchair.

One of them was rescued and both were taken to the hospital and released.

Fire officials responded to the call at 10:09 a.m. and several pets were rescued.

Firefighters put out the house fire in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr.

The fire started in the kitchen before moving up to the attic.

The couple was cold and the fire was reportedly caused when the gas stove was turned on.

They forgot there was a pan with hot grease on the stove. The grease shot out over the burners and the fire started.

American Red Cross reached out to the family, fire officials say.

Police and firefighters in Winston-Salem shut down Martin Luther King Jr. drive while they worked two separate incidents throughout the day, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

The road was reportedly shut down from the 1400 block toward the 1900 block.

Police manned down powerlines that cross the road in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Duke power was also on the scene.