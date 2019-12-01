× Child, father killed in mobile home fire, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son are dead following a mobile home fire in Georgia Sunday morning, WAGA reports.

Fire officials were reportedly called to the fire around 8 a.m.

They were told by a caller that flames smoke were coming from a single-wide mobile home.

The bodies of the victims were found after fire crews had extinguished the flames.

The victims were identified as Jesse Hines, 40, and Jesse Hines Jr., who is 9.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.