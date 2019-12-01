Carolina Panthers fall to the Washington Redskins; now 5-7 on the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers lost to the Washington Redskins 29-21 Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are now 5-7 on the season.

The next game is a rematch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

That game can be seen on Fox.

The Panthers previously played the Falcons on Nov. 17 and lost 29-3.

Cam Newton is still reportedly on injured reserve.

Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.

Two foot specialists said that Newton should continue his healing program prescribed by Panthers medical staff and “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”