CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. -- Nine people are dead after a plane crash in South Dakota on Saturday.

The plane went down shortly after takeoff Chamberlain during heavy snowfall.

That's west of Sioux Falls.

There were 12 people onboard.

Nine were killed, including the pilot and two children.

Three people survived the crash and have been taken to the hospital

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.