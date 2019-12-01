1 person taken to hospital, 1 charged after 4-car crash in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was taken to the hospital and another has been charged after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 85 in Randolph County Sunday afternoon, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Trinity.

The cause was reportedly heavy traffic.

One car failed to stop when the other cars did before it hit them and caused a "chain reaction," troopers say.

The rear driver was charged with failing to reduce speed.

Two lanes were originally closed and are now reopen.

Troopers advise to increase following distance in heavy traffic, stay off phones and pay attention.