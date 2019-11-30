× Walmart faces backlash, boycott over offering employees discounts instead of holiday pay

Some Walmart shoppers on social media are threatening to boycott the store after reading reports this week which say employees were offered discounts instead of overtime.

Walmart offered employees 10% and 15% discounts to use in the store instead of giving them holiday pay for working during the holiday, the Guardian reports.

The 15% discount is reportedly only available for employees to use over two days in December.

Walmart told Business Insider that the store police of not offering holiday pay to employees is now new. The policy has been in place for multiple years.

“We simplified our paid-time-off policies in 2016 to combine vacation, holiday, sick and personal time into one bucket,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “As part of that change, we no longer offer holiday pay.”

For employees working “on weekends, holidays or regular days of rest,” overtime pay is not legally required, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Walmart was open during Thanksgiving and Black Friday.