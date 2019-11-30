× Teen facing animal cruelty charges after killing grandmother’s dog, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is accused of killing her grandmother’s dog and is now facing animal cruelty charges, officials say, KSTU reports.

Kyoko Smith, 18, reportedly killed her grandmother’s Shih-Tzu by cutting the dog’s head off.

Court records say she put the dog’s head in a dresser and put the heart in the freezer.

Police were called Nov. 13 and Smith admitted to killing the dog, according to investigators.

Smith also sent pictures of the dead dog to someone.

She was charged with killing an animal Monday and released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

“Sometimes kids don’t know how to express their emotions in ways that are always helpful and healthy for them, so they may come out in other ways,” said Kaitlin Montoya, who counsels at-risk kids.

Smith’s motive for killing the dog is still unclear.

Her next court appearance is Dec. 9.