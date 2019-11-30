NFL player stabbed in chest, shoulder at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH — NFL Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition after he was stabbed overnight, WTAE reports.

Police were alerted when he walked into a Pittsburgh emergency room at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

ESPN journalist Jeremy Fowler tweeted Pryor is out of surgery and expected to survive.

He was reportedly stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The incident took place in a Pittsburgh apartment complex.

Police have a woman in custody, but it is not known who she is or if she is a suspect.

Pryor has played for various NF Lteams as a wide receiver.

He is currently a free agent.

He led the Ohio State Buckeyes to two big ten championships when he was the quarterback there from 2008 to 2010.