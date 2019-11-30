NFL player stabbed in chest, shoulder at apartment complex

Posted 3:25 pm, November 30, 2019, by
Data pix.

PITTSBURGH — NFL Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition after he was stabbed overnight, WTAE reports.

Police were alerted when he walked into a Pittsburgh emergency room at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

ESPN journalist Jeremy Fowler tweeted Pryor is out of surgery and expected to survive.

He was reportedly stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The incident took place in a Pittsburgh apartment complex.

Police have a woman in custody, but it is not known who she is or if she is a suspect.

Pryor has played for various NF Lteams as a wide receiver.

He is currently a free agent.

He led the Ohio State Buckeyes to two big ten championships when he was the quarterback there from 2008 to 2010.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.