Mother gets to hear son say ‘I love you’ for first time in almost 20 years

MALDEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts mother has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Beth Bostic's 19-year-old son, James, just told her "I love you" for the first time, WCVB reports.

James is a child who was born perfectly healthy and because of jaundice became disabled.

He is his mother's world and for 19 years, she's been unable to communicate with him.

"We've had quite the journey of trying to find different ways for him to be able to interact with the world," Bostic said.

Three years ago, James' health spiraled.

The only successful intervention was a neurological procedure performed in the midwest.

Doctors there hoped it would stop the crisis.

His mother prayed it would lead toward communication and eventually it did.

"It was nothing short of a miracle. It was amazing," Bostic said. "He's no longer going to have to be dependent on me being his voice for him. He literally has his own voice. And that has been mind-blowing."

After almost two decades, James was able to tell his mother that he loves her.

Life will never truly be settled for the family, but they are happy.

Bostic is now studying healthcare policy so that she might help others get access to better care.

She credits her faith and her ability to gravitate toward what is good.

She urges people to take stock of victories.

"Don't give up. There are a lot of answers out there and you don't have to go through this alone," Bostic said.