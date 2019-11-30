× Man drives stolen SUV to bail out brother in jail for stealing SUV, deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — Two brothers were caught driving stolen SUVs hours apart after one brother tried to drive to the jail in a stolen SUV to bail out his brother, who was in jail for the same crime, deputies say, WDAF reports.

Eric McCracken was arrested when he was in a stolen SUV and a deputy pulled him over.

Keith McCracken was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle when an off-duty deputy was told about a stolen car a few hours later.

McCracken was reportedly found by a police dog after he drove through yards, stopped behind a grocery store and ran away.

“It is believed that the younger McCracken was (en route) to the Jackson County Jail to post bail on his older brother in a stolen vehicle,” Sheriff Tim Morse said.

Both McCracken brothers are also charged with running from police and license violations.,