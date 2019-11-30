Man drives stolen SUV to bail out brother in jail for stealing SUV, deputies say

Posted 1:23 pm, November 30, 2019, by

Eric and Keith McCracken

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — Two brothers were caught driving stolen SUVs hours apart after one brother tried to drive to the jail in a stolen SUV to bail out his brother, who was in jail for the same crime, deputies say, WDAF reports.

Eric McCracken was arrested when he was in a stolen SUV and a deputy pulled him over.

Keith McCracken was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle when an off-duty deputy was told about a stolen car a few hours later.

McCracken was reportedly found by a police dog after he drove through yards, stopped behind a grocery store and ran away.

“It is believed that the younger McCracken was (en route) to the Jackson County Jail to post bail on his older brother in a stolen vehicle,” Sheriff Tim Morse said.

Both McCracken brothers are also charged with running from police and license violations.,

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.