Garth Brooks coming to NC for 2020 tour

Country music fans, get ready!

Country star Garth Brooks is bringing his latest stadium tour to North Carolina in 2020.

He will be performing in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Act fast because the show will be the only stop in North or South Carolina that Brooks is scheduled to make on this tour.

You can buy your tickets on ticketmaster.com, by using the TicketMaster mobile app or by calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784.