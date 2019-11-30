× Firefighters putting out house fire in Winston-Salem; Martin Luther King Jr. drive shut down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police and firefighters in Winston-Salem have shut down Martin Luther King Jr. drive while they work two separate incidents, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

The road is reportedly shut down from the 1400 block toward the 1900 block.

Police are manning down powerlines that cross the road in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Duke power is also on the scene.

Firefighters are working a house fire in the 1800 block and the road will be closed until the fire is out.

Major delays can be expected.

Officials are advising drivers to use caution in the area or take a different road.