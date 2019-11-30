Firefighters help save family’s Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHARON, Mass. -- Firefighters in Sharon, Massachusetts responded to a family's home not once - but twice on Thanksgiving day, WFXT reports.

It was almost a thanksgiving disaster.

The turkey caught fire Thursday not long after it was put in the oven.

"My wife was freaking out, panicking, yelling, crying, screaming, yelling, saying call 911," said Mark Brass, who lives in Sharon.

"We showed up. She had already shut the door the fire was out," said Christoper Cirillo, a Sharon firefighter.

"They said they were going to try and turn the oven back on and cook the turkey and we said 'OK. no problem' and we got around the block and they said it was on fire again," said Lieutenant Bill Morrissey with the Sharon Fire Department:

But this time, there was no starting over.

Cirillo wasn't going to let their Thanksgiving be ruined.

"She had people coming over for Thanksgiving and I just felt a little bad that she didn't have anything to serve the family," Cirillo said. "So we called a couple restaurants and the Sky restaurant in Norwood was open. I talked to Leanne Green, the manager, she was very nice and they donated the food for her."

"They called and said 'would you like a turkey dinner?' and we said 'OK' and seven of them showed up with a huge meal, including apple pie," said Susan Brass, who lives in Sharon.

The firefighters were just about to sit down to their own Thanksgiving meal when the calls came in, but they didn't seem to mind.

"It feels great to help anybody in the town that need - they didn't have turkey on Thanksgiving. Everyone needs turkey on Thanksgiving," said Ryan Malcomson, a Sharon firefighter.

"I was touched, very pleased that there are wonderful people in the world not only that do their job but that care about people in the world and want to make sure that they have a nice Thanksgiving with their family," Brass said.

The brass family says they'll remember the act of kindness as an extra reason to be grateful on Thanksgiving.