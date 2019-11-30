Family says father with dementia was beaten by workers at an assisted living facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee family says workers at an assisted living facility beat their father who has dementia, WISN reports.

The family says they were notified of the abuse when a caregiver shared videos.

Photos shared by Willie Hampton's family show what they call their worst nightmare.

Jasmine Hampton says workers at Heavenly Hands Park Jabez Living Center beat her father multiple times.

"My dad is 67 with dementia, and we trusted them to care for him, and he is not able to speak for himself, and that's why we're here today," Jasmine said.

The family says Hampton suffered head trauma, including two black eyes and four broken ribs at the facility.

Hampton has been in the hospital since Nov. 11.

His family says they were notified of the abuse when a caregiver shared videos.

"We're trying to figure out why haven't the persons who assaulted him been charged," said Jermaine Smith, Hampton's son. "We want to know why the state hasn't been out here to have some conversation with this facility."

The family shared Milwaukee police records showing officers responded to the care facility's address on Nov. 11 for a battery complaint just before midnight.

Online state records show the facility passed inspection last year.

The family calls it "quiet" violence happening behind closed doors in a place of trust.