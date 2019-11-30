× Bystander foils armed robbery at Hardee’s

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — An armed robber is on the run after being shot by a citizen at the Hardee’s on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, WGCL reports.

Clayton County Police say they received a call about the armed robbery at the Hardee’s around 6:30 a.m.

While officers were responding to the call, a bystander at the Hardee’s challenged the robber.

A short gun battle ensued, allegedly leaving the robbery suspect wounded.

The suspect managed to escape the restaurant prior to police arriving at the scene.

Clayton County Police and Sheriff’s Deputies are actively in search of the suspect.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.