9-year-old accidentally shot, killed by dad while hunting in SC on Thanksgiving, officials say

WILLISTON, S.C. -- A family in South Carolina is devastated after losing their nine-year-old son on Thanksgiving day, WRDW reports.

They say Colton Williams was accidentally shot and killed by his dad while they were hunting rabbits.

"This is hard. we are thankful to God for the 9 years we had with him, though. he was the brightest light in our lives," his grandfather said.

Colton was on the honor roll at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

The school district said councilors will be on hand Monday morning.

"Nine years old? That's going to hurt the classmates and everything else and the principle. Everybody knows him," an unidentified school official said.

Colton's grandfather said he also "took piano lessons, won the marksmanship award at camp, loved every sport and was a huge Clemson Tigers fan."

He also played center for the Williston Blue Devils Junior Rec League and was selected to play on the all-star team.

The nine-year-old loved hunting and fishing. He caught his first fish two weeks ago with his dad and grandparents.

Colton's grandfather says Colton's organs will be donated.