2 women steal elderly woman’s credit cards, go on shopping spree, police say

Posted 2:59 pm, November 30, 2019, by



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Officials in St. Petersberg Florida say they are looking for two women accused of stealing a 75-year-old woman’s credit cards and going on a shopping spree.

While shoppers were hunting for deals on Black Friday, officers were trying to find two women who reportedly spent $5,000 in one store and were trying to spend more in another store when the victim’s cards declined.

Police tweeted pictures of the women leaving a Target and dressed in black.

They are asking for the public’s help in finding the women.

The police department can be reached at (727) 893-7780.

