Woman found dead in North Carolina identified

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The woman who was found dead in Rutherford County has been identified, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Renee Blackwell was the victim, her family confirms.

The sheriff’s office was asking the public for help identifying Blackwell on Friday.

She reportedly has tattoos of cherries on her right hip area, a butterfly on the small of her back and two symbols which the sheriff’s office says are either Chinese or Japanese on her left ankle.

Officials have not said what the cause of death is at this time.

They have also not said where Blackwell was found.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 287-6247 or Lt. Jamie Keever at (828) 287-6084.