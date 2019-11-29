Winter is the perfect time to visit the ‘desert dome’ at the NC Zoo (and see the pancake tortoise)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even during the colder months, there's still plenty to see at the North Carolina Zoo.

The polar bears and arctic foxes love the winter, of course. But if you're not a fan of the cold, you should visit the desert dome.

Several cool species live in the sunny, dry habitat including the pancake tortoise. They have a flattened soft shell that allows them to squeeze into tight spaces to hide and protect themselves.

FOX8's Shannon Smith shows us how the pancake tortoises at the zoo gave their keepers quite a surprise.