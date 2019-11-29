Winston-Salem leaders look to develop areas near Smith Reynolds Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Leaders of Winston Salem want to bring you more jobs with higher wages. The focus is to develop areas near Smith Reynolds Airport and Whitaker Park into business districts.

Many of the lots surrounding Smith Reynolds Airport, Liberty Street and Akron Drive are either empty or up for sale.

"Both of those areas are under-utilized," said Steve Smotherman, city planner.

That's why Winston-Salem city leaders are working on a plan to breathe life into these areas.

"With new businesses that will pay a head-of-household wage and also to improve connections with these areas that are just three or four miles from downtown," said Smotherman

Next Thursday, the city's planning department will unveil a preliminary plan that'll hopefully attract aviation, technology and different industries. It will also show design concepts for streetscapes and business structures.

They're asking the community to come out to this meeting to provide their input.

"We're trying to show some steps that can be done and what improvements in the area can look like so they have an idea of what those improvements can look like," Smotherman said.

They're hoping the convenient access to the airport paired with the redevelopment plans recently announced at Whitaker Park will be attractive to new industries.

"We think the combination of the two can attract businesses that'll again pay good wages and draw people to this area and hopefully employ people who live around this area and around Whitaker Park," Smotherman said.

The city will reveal these plans next Thursday, Dec, 5 at 6 p.m. at the Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center.