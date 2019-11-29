Upside-down Christmas tree trend catches on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people spend part of their Thanksgiving weekend decorating for the holidays.

But instead of putting a tree "up" this year, a lot of people may be doing things in reverse.

It's the trend that's turning holiday decorating upside down and at first glance, is also turning some heads.

Upside-down Christmas trees are trending.

They're showing up in ad fliers, magazines and have even been mentioned by Martha Stewart and singer Ariana Grande.

But despite the fact that it's being described as a hot, new decorating trend, this is actually a tradition that's been hanging around for centuries.

The Milwaukee Public Museum has had the treesin its European village holiday display for four decades.

Jackie Schweitzer says the tree's tradition dates back to the 7th century, first as a religious symbol representing the holy trinity.

"Some Eastern European countries would have a tree upside down, and also had the practical sense of allowing more living space during the winter season," Schweitzer said.

At Mileager's in Racine County, owner Kris Reisdorf says they're a big hit with customers.

"They come in and say, 'oh, my goodness.' They have the upside-down trees," said Reisdorf.

And they're not just in her store.

Reisdorf has also decorated her home from the ceiling down.

"I just thought it would be a fun way to show off, basically to show off the ornaments," Reisdorf said.

Whether it's for their novel look or maybe a more practical reason, don't be surprised to see more of these trees hanging around for the holidays.