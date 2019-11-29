‘This was not an animal’: 21-year-old pet horse found mutilated, owner says 

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman says someone killed and carved meat off of her pet horse on Thanksgiving, according to WOFL.

Tammy Davis was boarding her horse on a farm in Ocala when she got a call at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The boarder told her that something had attacked Hotrod, and the 21-year-old horse was dead.

“This was not an animal,” Davis told WOFL. “There were no claw marks. These were nice, clean, cuts. They cut the meat from both sides of the body. It wasn’t just one side like it got attacked by a predator.”

Davis says she had Hotrod since he was only four months old.

“I mean he was just an average horse to anyone else, but to me he was my son,” she told the station. “He has been my lifeline and my reason for continuing because I’ve had a lot of health issues. To take him away from me in this manner is just horrible.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.