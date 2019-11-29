Teenager gets stuck in chimney trying to get into her friend’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. — When a teenager got locked out of her home, her friend decided to follow in Santa's footsteps — and got stuck in the chimney.

"She was just like 'Get me out, get me out,'" her best friend Yazmine said.

She said she was locked out of her home off 17th Avenue and Baseline when they had what seemed like a good idea at the time.

What she didn't realize, however, was that the chimney doesn't connect all the way through.

"She was panicking," Yazmine said. "She was like, 'I don't know what to do, call 911.'"

That 17-year-old is doing just fine now but embarrassed, to say the least.