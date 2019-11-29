Teacher’s aide accused of punching student with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A teacher's aide in Little Rock, Arkansas is on paid leave from his job after a student with special needs in his class came home with a black eye, a swollen face and bruises, KATV reports.

The 12-year-old student came home on November 15th. Initially, he told his mother, Maria Alba, that he fell but later said a teacher's aid at Cloverdale Middle School punched him.

On Tuesday, Alba, an attorney and the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock held a press conference to discuss the incident.

"We know that there will be forensic evidence and I think that that will probably tell the story," said Milton DeJesus, an attorney.

In a police report, a teacher's aide, identified as William Jarmon, is accused of hitting the student while in the bathroom.

But Jarmon's version differs.

In the report, he claims Alba's son went to the bathroom, came out and then ran back in.

That's when Jarmon reportedly went inside of the bathroom to take him back to class.

Jarmon said he reached for his hand, held it and moved him toward the door.

"It is our position, at this point, that we want the system to work," DeJesus said. "And, essentially, we're very confident that the police will do a thorough investigation. We're confident that the school system has taken this seriously and they will do their investigation as well."

A school administrator reviewed surveillance footage near the bathroom area that shows the victim falling, using his hand to brace the impact, eventually touching the ground while Jarmon exits the bathroom.

In response to the allegations, Jarmon was placed on paid leave.

The attorney says they have not filed a lawsuit at this point.

They're waiting to see what doctors at Arkansas Children's Hospital say about the injuries.

The school says it also reported the incident to the child abuse hotline.