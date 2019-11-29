Suspect arrested after reporter captures video of the man who allegedly assaulted her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida reporter caught her terrifying assault on camera.

Delia D'Ambra was covering a story in Fort Myers when a man shoved her to the ground.

Even though he broke her camera's viewfinder, she managed to capture video of the attack.

She was even able to focus in on the suspect as he walked away.

After D'Ambra called 911, police arrested 79-year-old Hollis Creach.

A woman who knows him says he suffers from dementia and paranoia.

According to her, Creach thinks anyone with a camera is recording him.

D'Ambra was not injured in the assault.