Pop star Sia surprises fans at Walmart, pays for their items

Posted 7:29 pm, November 29, 2019, by
Data pix.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.-- It's not every day you run into a top-selling pop singer at your local Walmart, but that's what happened to shoppers in Palm Springs, California.

Australian artist Sia reportedly went to a Walmart and TJ Maxx where she spent time hugging customers and paying for their merchandise.

The "Chandelier" singer told shoppers her name was "Cici" and she had won the lottery.

It's understandable it took them some time to figure it out.

The celebrated artist is known for concealing her face with wigs and turning her back to the audience while performing.

A few of the shoppers shared videos of what happened, and we're pretty sure that's Sia shining "bright like a diamond."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.