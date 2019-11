Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating close to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex after a person was found injured and taken to a hospital, according to Greensboro police.

Officers responded to Immanuel Road between Binford Street and Rowe Street Friday afternoon.

Immanuel Road is closed down.

Police are asking drivers to take a different road through the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police don't have more information available right now.