Multiple people believed injured after stabbing at London Bridge, police say

Posted 9:48 am, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, November 29, 2019
Data pix.

LONDON — Police say a man may have stabbed multiple people at London Bridge in central London.

The police service told CNN it is dealing with a "dynamic situation."

Metropolitan police say they responded at about 1:58 p.m. to a reported stabbing.

"We believe a number of people have been injured," police said.

Images and video on social media shows emergency vehicles on the bridge, and onlookers including a BBC journalist reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene.

Officers say they are aware of the reports circulating on social media and plan to release facts when they can.

London Ambulance Service said it had crews on the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.