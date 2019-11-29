Multiple people believed injured after stabbing at London Bridge, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON — Police say a man may have stabbed multiple people at London Bridge in central London.

The police service told CNN it is dealing with a "dynamic situation."

Metropolitan police say they responded at about 1:58 p.m. to a reported stabbing.

"We believe a number of people have been injured," police said.

Images and video on social media shows emergency vehicles on the bridge, and onlookers including a BBC journalist reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene.

Officers say they are aware of the reports circulating on social media and plan to release facts when they can.

London Ambulance Service said it had crews on the scene.