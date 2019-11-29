Piedmont Triad shoppers hitting stores for Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shoppers waited outside Belk at Friendly Shopping Center as early as 3 a.m. Friday hoping for a chance to win a $500 gift card to the store.

While in line, people told FOX8 they enjoyed the crowds, and sipped coffee and talked as they waited.

“Actually it wasn’t that cold this morning so it was alright. The time went by fast talking to people, laughing, having a good time,” Karen Powell said.

“There’s so much love and fellowship this time all the time when you come out in lines like this you meet so many people, and everybody is singing and it’s just a very exciting time for me,” said Ella Faison.

The group who won the gift card said they never expected to go into Belk at all. Chase Michael Gordon said his friend decided to split the winnings with the group.

“We were shocked, we were shocked we didn’t want to yell in front of the whole store and just try to keep it low-key but it’s hard to hold that in,” he said.

At the Apple Store, shoppers had the newest iPhone and AirPods on their lists.

“We thought there was going to be a longer line than this but yeah it’s not even as packed as we thought it was going to be,“ said Osni Kongolo.

Shoppers said they preferred the in-person experience to avoid the risk of online shopping.

“Sometimes you order something and you get home and somebody takes it or somebody steals your stuff that happened to me twice already,” said Kongolo.