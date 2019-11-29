North Carolina mother accused of killing her daughter on Thanksgiving

Posted 8:15 am, November 29, 2019, by

Elvira Elizabeth Alexander

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman is dead after her mother allegedly killed her on Thanksgiving, according to Charlotte police.

At about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a call for help on the 3300 block of Krupa Court.

At the scene, police found 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander in an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Officers detained 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander at the home.

She was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and believe this was a domestic incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a homicide unit detective with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at (704) 432-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.