Man’s warning about spiral light bulbs goes viral after home almost catches fire

SOMERSET, Ky. — A Kentucky man’s warning about spiral light bulbs is going viral after he posted about his home almost catching fire.

In a Facebook post Jason Whitaker shared Monday, he says he kept smelling something that he thought could be an electrical fire.

He searched until he found the spiral light bulb that was causing the smell.

“These light bulbs will burn your house down,” Whitaker said.

He said the light bulb, which was filled with ladybugs, had been in a lamp around 4 or 5 years.

“You can see how close it came to igniting,” Whitaker said. I changed all the light bulbs. Please check yours.”

The post has currently been shared over 100,000 times.