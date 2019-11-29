Flight to Charlotte ends with one more passenger than it started with

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One extra passenger ended up on a flight to Charlotte on Wednesday.

A pregnant passenger on Flight 868 from Tampa, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina, gave birth while on the American Airlines plane, according to the News & Observer.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told the paper that a baby girl was born.

The crew on the plane radioed in, and a team was ready to help once the plane touched down.

The girl was born at 1:45 p.m., the News & Observer reports.

