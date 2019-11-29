Firefighter who was mother of 3 killed in Thanksgiving shooting, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A homicide investigation is still in the early stages after a firefighter who was also a mother of three was shot and killed in Virginia on Thanksgiving night, WTVR reports.

Police say Lieutenant Ashley Berry, 33, a veteran Richmond firefighter was shot in Hopewell where she was reportedly visiting for the holiday.

A witness says a child was with her during the entire incident.

Multiple witnesses say they saw a car speeding away and also that they heard multiple gunshots.

Unidentified speaker/face not on camera:

"I heard four gunshots," an unidentified speaker said. "I can't believe it. They had to see their mama shot dead. And the woman was just visiting for Thanksgiving. That's even worse, you definitely don't want to experience something lie that, especially on Thanksgiving. That is the time to be thankful."

The Hopewell police have confirmed they are looking for an older model gold or silver SUV that was seen speeding away after the gunshots.

"They were just shooting, shooting, shooting," the unidentified speaker said.

At least one gunshot hit an apartment building.

Berry was taken to John Randolph Medical Center and then transferred to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or was in the area to call them.

Lieutenant Berry was a member of the Richmond Fire Department and recently joined the Fire Marshal's Office.