× Dying ‘Star Wars’ fan gets special screening of new movie

A “Star Wars” fan with a terminal illness got to see the conclusion to the nine-movie saga early after his hospice care providers reached out to Disney on Twitter.

Rowans Hospice in Purbrook, England posted to Twitter on Tuesday, saying “Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you.”

Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

Disney CEO Bob Iger saw their request and posted that the company “certainly try” to arrange a special showing for the patient, whose identity remains private.

Please provide me with the necessary details and we will certainly try. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 27, 2019

On Thanksgiving, the patient was able to see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when “…a very nice man named Jonathan from Disney turned up…with a laptop that had a very important movie on it,” Rowans Hospice said.

On Wednesday we threw a Star Wars themed party for the patient and his family. We were joined by Stormtroopers, wookies and droids and a brilliant time was had by all pic.twitter.com/SDAoUDIsXq — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019

As an added bonus, the patient also got to wear a Storm Trooper mask and hold a blaster during a “Star Wars” themed party held for him.

A representative from Rowans Hospice said she was “utterly speechless about what has happened.”

Iger tweeted after the screening, saying Disney was happy to help the patient and “May the force be with you and with us all!”

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” open Dec. 20 and is set to conclude the nine-movie arc that began with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977.