Dying ‘Star Wars’ fan gets special screening of new movie
A “Star Wars” fan with a terminal illness got to see the conclusion to the nine-movie saga early after his hospice care providers reached out to Disney on Twitter.
Rowans Hospice in Purbrook, England posted to Twitter on Tuesday, saying “Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you.”
Disney CEO Bob Iger saw their request and posted that the company “certainly try” to arrange a special showing for the patient, whose identity remains private.
On Thanksgiving, the patient was able to see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when “…a very nice man named Jonathan from Disney turned up…with a laptop that had a very important movie on it,” Rowans Hospice said.
As an added bonus, the patient also got to wear a Storm Trooper mask and hold a blaster during a “Star Wars” themed party held for him.
A representative from Rowans Hospice said she was “utterly speechless about what has happened.”
Iger tweeted after the screening, saying Disney was happy to help the patient and “May the force be with you and with us all!”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” open Dec. 20 and is set to conclude the nine-movie arc that began with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977.