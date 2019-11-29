Deputies call for help identifying woman found dead in North Carolina

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to identify a woman who was found dead in Rutherford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says she’s a white woman between the ages of 30 and 40 with brown hair.

The woman has tattoos of cherries on her right hip area, a butterfly on the small of her back and two symbols which the sheriff’s office says are either Chinese or Japanese on her left ankle.

Anyone able to identify the woman is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 287-6247.