Child accidentally shot by dad while hunting in SC dies, officials say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A child died Friday after he was accidentally shot by his dad while hunting in South Carolina, WYFF reports.

Nine-year-old Colton Williams reportedly died in Springfield, South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says.

Members of Colton’s family say he and his dad were rabbit hunting with a friend of the family on Thanksgiving.

Colton was accidentally shot by his dad during the hunting trip.

He was a fourth-grader at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

