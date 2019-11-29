Body of almost 20,000-year-old puppy found perfectly preserved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The body of an 18,000-year-old puppy was found perfectly preserved.

The canine was found by Russian scientists in eastern Siberia.

The body was preserved by permafrost, so it's nose, fur and teeth are intact.

experts from Sweden's Centre for Palaeogenetics used carbon dating from a rib bone to determine it was frozen for around 18,000 years.

But they've yet to figure out if this animal was a dog or a wolf.

Researchers say the fact that they can't tell a difference might suggest it is ancestral to both dogs and wolves.

The scientists plan to run more genome data tests on the creature to find out more about its origins.