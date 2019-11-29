Black Friday dawns in the Triad as shoppers flock to the stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanksgiving is now over and holiday shopping is in full swing. As shoppers are hitting the stores for the best Black Friday deals, FOX8 caught up with a few at Target on New Garden Road in Greensboro.

Alec Wiseman really wanted a 65-inch TV but didn’t want to pay full price. He was the first person in line at Target on Thanksgiving and claimed his spot at 2 p.m., three hours before the store opened at 5 p.m.

“I definitely did some research before coming out here and this was still a better deal than doing it online so it makes it worth it,” Wiseman said.

And that was a smart move since the line quickly wrapped around the side of the building.

Alec got his TV for half the retail price. He wasn’t the only first-time black shopper Thursday. Tahjii Williams and his family got a jump start on some Christmas shopping.

“It’s very, like, calm. I thought it would be like everybody trying to get everything at the same time and then I’m like, 'Wait a second, I only see that in movies,'” Williams said.

From first time shoppers to the seasoned pros, FOX8 spoke to Melanie Wilhelm and Heather Winslow last year. This is their second year in a row taking advantage of the post-turkey deals.

“What did we not get? We got the store. We got a TV too; they’re holding it for us. We couldn’t fit it in the car. We got legos, barbies, a karaoke machine, more electronics,” Wilhelm said.

The ladies scoped out Target Wednesday night and mapped out their shopping trail.

“Divide and conquer. You’ve got to know where it’s at,” Winslow stated.

The savings speak for themselves.

“I just saved around 33%. My total bill was $280; I saved around $130,” Winslow said.

Now it’s on to the next stop.

“It’s fun, the night’s young. Everybody come wear off that turkey,” Winslow said.

Target closed at 1 a.m. Friday morning before reopening at 7 a.m.

Best Buy reopens at 8 a.m.

Walmart will be open throughout the night.