× Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found ’emaciated’ dies

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A tip called in to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office led to deputies finding two dogs in terrible conditions, WALA reports.

Investigators said one of them, a hound, was laying on the concrete floor of the pen in blood, feces, and urine and was barely breathing. While officials tried to give care to the animal, it passed away. The second dog was so weak she could barely stand and was extremely malnourished. Both were without water.

One of the dogs died, and the other is getting care the Walton County Animal Shelter

The owner of the dogs was identified as Samantha Bishop, 30. She was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Investigators took custody of the surviving dog.

“She looked like a little skeleton with skin draped over it,” said Walton County Animal Shelter staff who are currently caring for her. “Her feet had sores and blisters, likely from standing in her own feces and urine. As a dog that should weigh 45 to 50 pounds, she came in at 29 pounds.”’

“We’re calling her Hope,” said Tina Barker, WCAS Manager. “She in good hands and we’re looking forward to her recovery.”

For those who would like to help in her recovery, you may make donations out to Walton County Animal Shelter and earmark the gift for Hope.