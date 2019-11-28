Vietnam reaping benefits of US-China trade war

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the U.S.-China trade war, there has been a clear winner so far: Vietnam.

Vietnam has seen an influx of economic activity as companies seek to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

U.S. companies that do business overseas are looking to diversify their business because of uncertainty about the U.S. relationship with china.

It`s not just multinational companies that are finding Vietnam desirable.

It`s homegrown companies too.

Tomochain was started by a Vietnamese man who went to college in the U.S. but wanted to start his business in Hanoi.

Long Vuong, CEO of Tomochain, said, "For example, we don`t have an issue with infrastructure. Like the internet, electricity. The economy is very global. With the crypto industry, it's very global."