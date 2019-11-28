× NC Department of Health reports 73 cases of lung injury related to e-cigarettes, vaping

The number of North Carolinians facing lung injury related to e-cigarettes or vaping rose to 73, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

Dating back to May 11 of 2019, the state has been recording the number of reported cases. Each week, DHHS provides the latest report.

Across the nation, 47 deaths and 2,290 cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury, also known as EVALI, have been reported as of Nov. 20, DHHS reports.

The state continues to urge the public not to use e-cigarettes or vaping products, especially those containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

“People who use e-cigarettes or vaping products should not obtain them through informal sources and should not modify or add any substances, NCDHHS reports.

A study of case-patients found that 64% of victims are male, and 35% are between the ages of 18 and 24. Another 30% percent are between the ages of 25 and 34.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain and gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.