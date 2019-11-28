× Get paid $1,000 to binge-watch all 10 ‘Star Wars’ movies back to back

Do or do not. There is no try if you want to make $1,000 watching straight through all 10 “Star Wars” movies.

CableTV.com has announced what might just be the best gig in the galaxy. One chosen one will be selected to watch clean through all 22 hours and 25 minutes of “Star Wars” movies ahead of the Dec. 20 release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — and get paid $1,000 to do it.

That means:

A New Hope (1977)

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Phantom Menace (1999)

Attack of the Clones (2002)

Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One (2016)

The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo (2018)

Release order, chronological order, alphabetical order the choice is yours.

In order to be considered, applicants must fill out a form, and write 200 words or less on why you’re the best nerf herder for the job.

While video submissions aren’t required, they are recommended.

The chosen one must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen.

In addition to getting $1,000, you’ll also get copies of every “Star Wars” movie on Blu-Ray, a Nerf Han Solo blaster, a Chewbacco onesie and an R2-D2 popcorn popper.

You’ve got until 7 p.m. Dec. 11 to toss your hat in the ring.

Good luck, and may the force be with you.