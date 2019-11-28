First-grader serenades North Carolina sheriff’s sergeant in sweet video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A young girl's sweet serenade of a North Carolina sheriff's sergeant is getting a lot of attention.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office shared the sweet video on Facebook on Nov. 4.

That Monday, Sgt. Angel Ricks paid a visit to Benvenue Elementary School in Rocky Mount.

As she was walking around the cafeteria meeting students, one brave first-grader approached her.

The sheriff's office says little Morrigan Haley wanted to sing for Sgt. Ricks and, after getting her mother's permission, gave a wonderful performance of "Tomorrow" from the movie Annie.

As Morrigan sings, Sgt. Ricks listens on and smiles before giving the girl a hug after she belts out the final line.

"Thank you Morrigan Haley for brightening everyone’s day with your beautiful voice!" the sheriff's office wrote.

As of Thursday, the video on the sheriff's office Facebook page got more than 1,600 reactions and has more than 45,000 views.