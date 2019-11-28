Community Tables gives thousands of meals to Greensboro families on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the help of hundreds of volunteers, Community Tables was able to feed thousands of Greensboro families who needed extra help this Thanksgiving.

For more than 30 years, the organization, originally founded by Ken Conrad and Mary Lacklen, has been boxing food for Thanksgiving Day.

Those boxes then go to families who live in lower income areas of the city, families who are unable to cook, senior citizens, and those who are sick.

This year volunteers filled more than 3,800 boxes with turkey, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry sauce.

Among those boxes, around 1,000 were specifically boxes for elementary students and their families.

For the 2019 year, the organization partnered with “A Simple Gesture” to feed students at Alderman and Hunter Elementary School.

“That’s everything to me,” said Arlene Gutterman, a volunteer on her 10th year helping box food. “That’s the number one priority, more than anything else is making sure the kids don’t go hungry.”

Volunteers explained how Alderman and Hunter were specifically picked because of the financial burden that rest upon the shoulders of those student’s families.

“There are people who struggle from day to day. We are one of those families,” explained Michelle Thrower. She was one of the hundreds who stopped at Hunter Elementary to get food. Her daughter goes to Hunter Elementary. She said that she needed to feed her youngest daughter, her oldest daughter, her granddaughter, herself, and a handful of other people.

“This means so much to me.”

Organizers with Community Tables explained that the leftover meals and food will be donated to churches in the area to allow them to continue to help those in need.