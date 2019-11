Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drive-by shooting repeatedly hit a Winston-Salem home while two women were inside, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Gilmer Street.

Gunfire hit the home four times.

Two women were inside, but no one was injured.

No word on why the drive-by shooting would target this home.

No suspects have been identified.